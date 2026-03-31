Mumbai Metro 2B Inauguration On April 3: Know Route & How Corridor Will Help Ease Congestion & Improve Connectivity Between Chembur & Mankhurd | X -

Mumbai: In a major relief for residents of Mankhurd and Chembur, the first phase of Mumbai Metro Line 2B is set to be inaugurated on April 3. The residents have long demanded the opening of the 5.4-km stretch, which is set to ease congestion and improve connectivity.

Which stations will open in phase 1?

The Phase I section of the corridor covers a 5.4-km stretch between Diamond Garden in Chembur and Mandale in Mankhurd, comprising five stations: Diamond Garden, Shivaji Chowk, BSNL Metro, Mankhurd and Mandale.

Read Also Mumbai News: Residents Urge Immediate Opening Of Metro 2 B Phase I Between Chembur And Mandale

The entire 23.6-km elevated Metro Line 2B corridor, with 20 stations, will connect several major transport systems, including the Western and Eastern Express Highways, suburban railway networks, the Monorail and other metro corridors such as Mumbai Metro Line 2A, Mumbai Metro Line 3 and Mumbai Metro Line 4. Once the corridor is fully operational, it is expected to reduce travel time along the route by up to 75 per cent.

How will Phase 1 benefit residents?

The route between Chembur and Mankhurd has witnessed severe traffic jams, especially during peak hours. The evening rush between Chembur and Mankhurd is expected to ease, bringing relief to office-goers, students, and senior citizens alike. In Chembur, with the opening of the stretch, connectivity to popular locations such as Diamond Garden, K Star Mall, St. Anthony's High School, RCF Colony, the Fine Arts Society, and Chembur Railway Station will become easier.

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Earlier in the day, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, also conducted an on-ground inspection of the corridor infrastructure, reviewing safety measures and operational preparedness. Talking to X, Mukhejee added that the corridor with 5 modern stations is set to transform mobility in Mumbai's eastern suburbs — faster, greener, and smarter connectivity for lakhs of Mumbaikars.



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