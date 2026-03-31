Mumbai: MMRDA Chief Sanjay Mukherjee Inspects Metro Line 2-B and 9 Ahead Of April 3rd Inauguration

Attention Mumbaikars! MMRDA Announces Launch Of Metro Line 2B & 9 On April 3 - Check Details Here | Vijay Gohil FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai’s expanding metro network has moved a step closer to operational readiness, with inspections for the first phase of Metro Lines 2-B and 9 now completed, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said. While the opening date had already been announced earlier, the latest development confirms that final safety checks have now been carried out ahead of the rollout.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, recently conducted an on-ground inspection of the corridor infrastructure, reviewing safety measures and operational preparedness. The inspection marks a crucial step before commuter services begin.

Metro rises in the East!



Metro Line 2B is ready to serve Mumbaikars in just a few days. Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA inspected the 5.53 km long stretch. Phase 1 of Metro Line 2B comprising 5 stations between Chembur and Mandale will change how the… pic.twitter.com/rpUMSqjpeQ — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) March 31, 2026

Mumbai's Next Big Leap is Here.

Metro Line 9 is Coming.



The wait is almost over.



Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, alongside senior officials of MMRDA and Maha Mumbai Metro, conducted a site inspection of Metro Line 9 today.



This isn't just a new… pic.twitter.com/nxtbjR1xdO — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) March 30, 2026

As per updates shared by the MMRDA, the first phase stretch of Metro Line 2-B will see five stations becoming operational. This 5.53-km segment will connect Chembur East to Mandale, marking a key milestone in improving eastward connectivity in the city. Officials stated that the inspected stretch meets safety parameters and is ready to be opened to the public.

Metro Line 2-B, once fully operational, will span 20 stations from ESIC Nagar in Andheri West to Mandale in Mankhurd. According to the MMRDA website, the corridor is designed to integrate with multiple existing and upcoming transit systems, including DN Nagar (Metro Line 1), ITO Junction (Metro Line 3), Kurla East (Metro Line 4), Chembur Monorail, and Mankhurd railway station. The project has been developed at an estimated cost of Rs 10,986 crore.

Meanwhile, Metro Line 9 is also set to see a major rollout, with 4 stations expected to open in this phase. The line will run from Dahisar East to Kashigoan. The corridor is expected to significantly ease travel for residents in the northern suburbs and the adjoining Thane region.

Line 9 forms an extension of the existing Metro Line 7 corridor, which currently operates between Gundavali and Dahisar East. Further expansion plans include Metro Line 7-A, which will connect Gundavali to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. However, officials have not yet announced a timeline for its opening.

With these additions, Mumbai’s metro network continues its rapid expansion, aiming to reduce travel time and decongest road traffic across key urban corridors.

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