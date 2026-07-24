Mumbai Metro 2B Achieves Major Milestone As MMRDA Begins Steel Works On Bandra Cable-Stayed Railway Bridge

MMRDA has installed the first 70-tonne steel segment of the Bandra cable-stayed railway bridge for Mumbai Metro Line 2B | X - @MMRDAOfficial

Mumbai, July 23, 2026: Construction of Mumbai Metro Line 2B has crossed another key milestone, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) successfully installing the first 70-tonne back-span pier segment of the Bandra Railway Over Bridge (ROB), marking the commencement of steel superstructure works on one of the city's most technically challenging cable-stayed bridges.

The 200-metre-long bridge is being constructed across the Western Express Highway and the Western Railway corridor near Bandra railway station, a location that witnesses heavy rail and road traffic throughout the day. Officials said the segment was lifted and installed without disrupting either railway or vehicular movement.

Another landmark for #MumbaiMetro! Proud of my team for successfully installing the first 70-tonne back-span pier segment on the Bandra Railway Over Bridge — a true engineering marvel built across live rail & highway corridors. Metro Line 2B is steadily connecting East to West,… https://t.co/M40rbVcuKM — Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee (@DrSanMukherjee) July 23, 2026

The cable-stayed bridge forms a crucial part of the 23.6-km Metro Line 2B corridor connecting D.N. Nagar with Mandale, one of Mumbai's major east-west metro links.

Engineering Milestone

According to MMRDA, the bridge features a 104-metre main span supported by back spans measuring 43 metres and 53 metres. The steel superstructure comprises 49 composite steel segments, including 24 segments across the back spans and 25 across the main span.

The project also includes two pylons rising 20.1 metres above ground. Four out of the six casting lifts for both pylons have already been completed, while the entire substructure, including foundations and piers, has been finished.

With the successful installation of the first 70-tonne steel segment, construction will now progress to the next phase of erecting the remaining steel superstructure.

Officials described the work as a significant engineering achievement because of the complexity of executing construction over an active railway corridor and one of Mumbai's busiest highways while ensuring uninterrupted movement of trains and vehicles.

Boost To Metro Connectivity

Once completed, Metro Line 2B is expected to substantially improve east-west connectivity across Mumbai. The corridor will integrate with four metro lines, the Mumbai Monorail, and both the Western and Central Railway suburban networks, creating an extensive multimodal transport system.

Currently, Metro Line 2B Phase 1 between Diamond Garden and Mandale is operational. The MMRDA is also planning to open Chembur station to facilitate integration with the Mumbai Monorail services, which are expected to resume soon from V. N. Purav Monorail Station.

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MMRDA estimates that the entire corridor, once fully operational, will reduce travel time by up to 75 per cent while helping ease traffic congestion and lower vehicular emissions across the city. The authority said the latest milestone brings the project a step closer to completion and strengthens Mumbai's expanding metro network.

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