Mumbai: Metro 2A & 7 operating hours extended on pilot basis for two months

Mumbai: The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), the government agency operating and maintaining the Mumbai Metro lines 2A & 7 has decided to extend the operating hours of both the recently inaugurated metro routes from Tuesday (February 14).

In a statement issued on Monday, MMMOCL announced that instead of the last train leaving at 22.09 hours, two additional services will be introduced on both lines to extend operating hours till 22.30 hours.

Decision on pilot basis for two months

These extended timings will be made operational on a pilot basis for the next two months. If they become popular among commuters, the authorities may continue it.

“The MMMOCL decided to increase above timings of metro services for passenger’s convenience. Presently, we have 28 metro rakes that are sufficient to operate on both lines. We will continue to observe commuter’s response to these additional services, and if required we will take a call to increase services during peak hours,” said S V R Srinivas, Chairman, MMMOCL.

The addition in services will be as follows:

· Andheri West to Dahisar East at 22.20 and 22.30 hours. (Two services)

· 2. Gundavali to Dahanukarwadi via Dahisar East at 22.20 and 22.30 hours. (Two services)

The details of last trains for various destinations are as follows:

• The last train from Gundavali for Andheri West – 21:30 hours.

• The last train from Gundavali for Dahanukarwadi – 22:30 hours.

• The last train from Andheri West for Gundavali – 21:30 hours.

• The last train from Andheri West for Dahisar East – 22:30 hours.

• The last train from Dahisar East for Andheri West – 22:03 hours.

• The last train from Dahisar East for Gundavali – 22:08 hours.

• The last train from Dahisar East for Dahanukarwadi – 23:11 hours.