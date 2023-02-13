e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Metro 2A & 7 operating hours extended on pilot basis for two months

Mumbai: Metro 2A & 7 operating hours extended on pilot basis for two months

Two additional services will be introduced on both lines to extend operating hours till 22.30 hours.

Ateeq ShaikhUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
Twitter
Follow us on

Mumbai: The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), the government agency operating and maintaining the Mumbai Metro lines 2A & 7 has decided to extend the operating hours of both the recently inaugurated metro routes from Tuesday (February 14).

In a statement issued on Monday, MMMOCL announced that instead of the last train leaving at 22.09 hours, two additional services will be introduced on both lines to extend operating hours till 22.30 hours.

Decision on pilot basis for two months

These extended timings will be made operational on a pilot basis for the next two months. If they become popular among commuters, the authorities may continue it.

“The MMMOCL decided to increase above timings of metro services for passenger’s convenience. Presently, we have 28 metro rakes that are sufficient to operate on both lines. We will continue to observe commuter’s response to these additional services, and if required we will take a call to increase services during peak hours,” said S V R Srinivas, Chairman, MMMOCL.

The addition in services will be as follows:

·        Andheri West to Dahisar East at 22.20 and 22.30 hours. (Two services)

·        2. Gundavali to Dahanukarwadi via Dahisar East at 22.20 and 22.30 hours. (Two services)

The details of last trains for various destinations are as follows:

•       The last train from Gundavali for Andheri West – 21:30 hours.

•       The last train from Gundavali for Dahanukarwadi  – 22:30 hours.

•       The last train from Andheri West for Gundavali – 21:30 hours.

•       The last train from Andheri West for Dahisar East – 22:30 hours.

•       The last train from Dahisar East for Andheri West – 22:03 hours.

•       The last train from Dahisar East for Gundavali – 22:08 hours.

•       The last train from Dahisar East for Dahanukarwadi – 23:11 hours.

Read Also
Mumbai: Rickshaws, not allowed to ply in SoBo, spotted outside CSMT station; watch video here
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Teen drags Vasai cop on car's bonnet for 1.5 km, arrested and charged with attempt to murder

Teen drags Vasai cop on car's bonnet for 1.5 km, arrested and charged with attempt to murder

Mumbai: Couple booked for unnatural sex, performing black magic on IIT-Bombay student

Mumbai: Couple booked for unnatural sex, performing black magic on IIT-Bombay student

Mumbai: Metro 2A & 7 operating hours extended on pilot basis for two months

Mumbai: Metro 2A & 7 operating hours extended on pilot basis for two months

Mumbai: South-side foot over bridge at Marine Lines station to be closed from Feb 15

Mumbai: South-side foot over bridge at Marine Lines station to be closed from Feb 15

Mumbai: Cooperative society rows can be disputed only before co-op court

Mumbai: Cooperative society rows can be disputed only before co-op court