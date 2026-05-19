Mumbai Metro 11: MMRC To Conduct Underground Utility Survey Between Anik Depot And Bandra Terminus

MMRC plans a detailed underground scanning exercise using GPR technology ahead of Metro 11 construction work in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, May 19: In a move aimed at strengthening planning and execution of the underground Metro 11 extension between Anik Depot and Bandra Terminus, the implementation agency Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) is looking for an agency to carry out an underground utility survey across identified locations using Ground Penetration Radar (GPR) technology.

According to the scope of work issued for the survey, the exercise will involve mapping and assessment of existing underground utilities and buried infrastructure in the designated areas.

Survey to map underground infrastructure

The survey will identify utilities including water pipelines, drainage networks, power cables, telecommunication ducts, telecommunication cables and other underground or surface installations.

The survey will be conducted using advanced GPR systems capable of scanning up to a depth of five metres while generating high-resolution subsurface images.

Officials said the technology will help detect underground obstacles and utility networks before execution of Metro 11 works, reducing the risk of accidental damage and construction delays.

Multiple agencies to provide utility data

As part of the assignment, the consultant will also collect utility-related information from multiple agencies and stakeholders, including the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Railways and other concerned authorities.

The collected information will include details such as utility type, size, location and available as-built drawings.

The scope of work further includes preparation of survey plans, maps, reports, site photographs and reference documents based on engineer-supplied survey sheets.

Final report to include digital and AutoCAD drawings

Utility depths are to be measured from the surface level, and all output images are required to indicate the depth of underground features.

MMRC has specified that the final survey results are to be submitted in both hardcopy and digital formats, including colour drawings.

Consultants will also have to provide AutoCAD drawings showing obstacle locations with coordinates and cross-sectional details for major or complex structures.

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Following completion of the fieldwork, the consultant will prepare a comprehensive report evaluating survey findings along with supporting drawings, site photographs and reference data. The duration of the work has been fixed at one month.

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