MMRDA Moves Ahead On Metro Line 14, Seeking Consultant Appointment For Peer Review |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has inched forward on the proposed Metro Line 14, enroute Kanjumarg to Badlapur inviting bids for appointment of expert consultants to revise project plans and take the corridor towards execution.

The latest move follows the termination of the earlier consultancy contract in December 2025. With key parameters requiring revision, the authority is now seeking fresh inputs before proceeding with the project.

Under the new tender issued on April 8, MMRDA has called for consultants to undertake peer review of the techno-economic feasibility study, revise the project report, conduct detailed surveys, and prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR), estimates and bid documents, along with managing the bidding process. The assignment is expected to be completed within seven months.

Earlier this year, MMRDA had explored executing the corridor through a public-private partnership (PPP) model. However, the plan was shelved due to lack of response from bidders. The newly appointed consultant will now reassess funding options and recommend alternative models, while addressing technical issues raised during the IIT Bombay review.

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Metro Line 14, proposed between Badlapur and Kanjurmarg, is set to be the longest metro corridor in the country. Once operational, it is expected to handle nearly seven lakh passengers dail.

Officials indicated that with the fresh tendering process underway, groundwork for the project could begin later this year.

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