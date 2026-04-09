Mumbai Deonar Landfill: CRZ Clearance Paves Way For Clean-Up, Bringing Relief To Residents

CRZ approval boosts Deonar landfill clean-up, offering hope for safer living conditions in Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 9: Residents living near Deonar dumping ground can now breathe a sigh of relief, with the recent coastal regulatory clearance paving the way for the clean-up of the country’s largest landfill, which dates back to the British era.

For decades, the sprawling landfill has been synonymous with recurring fire hazards and serious health risks. Almost every year, fires at the site send plumes of toxic smoke into the sky, threatening nearby lives and livelihoods.

The fire incidents of 2016 and 2018 remain stark reminders of the extensive damage caused to life and property. The CRZ approval is expected to fast-track the scientific disposal of the massive legacy waste, with significant impact on improving air quality, land use, and public health in the eastern suburbs.

Long-standing health concerns among residents

Beyond the immediate threat of fires, the landfill has posed chronic health risks for several decades. Residents in nearby localities like Baba Nagar and Rafiq Nagar have long reported respiratory illnesses, eye irritation, and other pollution-related ailments.

During peak summer months, when landfill fires are more likely, stepping outdoors becomes risky. For many families, the landfill is not just an eyesore; it is also a constant source of anxiety and illness.

Residents express hope for change

Residents who have endured decades of uncertainty are now optimistic. “We have lived with smoke, smell, and health issues for years. If this clean-up finally takes place, it will change our lives. Be it summer or monsoon, the toxic waste affects our health,” said Vandana Pandey, a tuition teacher from Govandi.

Echoing similar sentiments, Ramu Sahani, a travel agent, added, “Every summer brought the fear of fires. If the waste is cleared, that fear will finally end.”

Opportunity for urban transformation

Residents also point out that such fires are common during summer due to the build-up of highly combustible methane gas. Urban experts say that the bio-mining of Deonar is more than a clean-up exercise. According to them, remediation presents an opportunity not only to clear the toxic waste but also to reclaim the land for future urban use.

“Once the waste is treated and cleared, the reclaimed land could potentially be repurposed for public use. This would mark a shift from a hazardous dumping ground to a cleaner, safer, and more productive urban space,” an expert said.

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Hope for safer and healthier future

For those living in the shadow of the Deonar landfill, the upcoming transformation signals not just environmental relief, but also the promise of a healthier and safer future.

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