Mumbai Metro 11: MMRC Begins Survey Of 800 Structures For Wadala-Gateway Of India Underground Corridor | File pic (Representational image)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has begun a baseline socio-economic survey of around 800 buildings and structures likely to be affected by the proposed 17.5-km underground Metro Line 11 connecting Wadala and the Gateway of India. The exercise is aimed at assessing the properties and documenting the socio-economic profile of their occupants ahead of the project’s implementation.

MMRC’s Rehabilitation and Resettlement Department issued a public notice on Monday, asking property owners and occupants of potentially affected structures to cooperate with the survey team and provide the required documents. The survey will be conducted by Socioquest Solutions, an agency appointed by the government-owned metro corporation, Hindustan Times reported.

The documents sought include Aadhaar cards, electricity and water bills, property tax receipts, property cards, rent receipts, rent agreements, ration cards, Index-II documents, occupancy certificates and business licences. Residents have been asked to keep original documents as well as photocopies ready for verification by authorised survey representatives.

The survey team will undertake measurements, photography and videography to collect baseline information about the properties and their occupants. Residents seeking further details can approach MMRC’s Coordination Committee office near the Suburban Collector’s Office.

14 Stations To Be Underground

The proposed 17.5-km corridor will have 14 stations, all of them underground. The stations are planned at Anik Depot, Wadala Depot, CGS Colony, Ganesh Nagar, BPT Hospital, Shivdi, Haji Bunder, Darukhana, Byculla, Nagpada Junction, Bhendi Bazaar, CSMT Metro, Horniman Circle and Gateway of India.

मेट्रो-११ च्या विस्ताराला मंजुरी



मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी आज अर्थसंकल्पात मेट्रो लाईन-११चा विस्तार करण्याची घोषणा केली.

हा विस्तार धारावी पुनर्विकास प्रकल्प परिसर, वांद्रे रेल्वे स्थानक आणि वांद्रे टर्मिनसपर्यंत करण्यात येणार आहे.



During Budget Session today, Hon’ble… pic.twitter.com/PSpfRIV1CY — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) March 6, 2026

The Maharashtra government decided in March to extend the proposed route by another 6.9 km up to Bandra Railway Terminus via Dharavi. However, feasibility and other related studies for the extension are yet to be completed.

₹23,487-Crore Project Gets JICA Funding Support

The Metro Line 11 project is estimated to cost Rs 23,487 crore and is targeted for completion by August 2032. It has received financial backing from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which has signed an agreement with the Indian government to provide an official development assistance loan of 92.4 billion yen, equivalent to approximately Rs 5,500 crore, for the first phase up to Wadala.

Once operational, the corridor is expected to strengthen east-south connectivity between Mumbai’s redeveloping port area and South Mumbai. It is also expected to improve access to Atal Setu from the city side, providing another public transport link for commuters travelling towards the eastern waterfront and southern parts of Mumbai.

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