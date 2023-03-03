e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Mercedes Benz bus and tempo collide on Western Express Highway; 1 dead

Mumbai: Mercedes Benz bus and tempo collide on Western Express Highway; 1 dead

The accident took place on the Vakola Bridge of the Western Express Highway

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Mercedes Benz bus and tempo collide on Western Express Highway; 1 dead | ANI

A Mercedes Benz bus and a tempo collided into each other on the Vakola bridge of the Western Express Highway. The tempo driver died on the spot after the collision.

As per initial reports, the bus driver is absconding. However, none of the passengers on the bus suffered serious injuries.

Passengers were employees of Cathay Pacific Airlines

The passengers in the bus were employees of the Cathay Pacific Airlines who were travelling to Hotel Taj Land's End. As soon as the bus reached the Vakola Bridge, the tempo and the bus collided head on.

Following the accident, there was a traffic jam on the Western Express Highway. Police are currently probing the incident further.

Read Also
Mumbai road rage: Bus operator’s 'unruly' son booked for thrashing driver in viral video
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

After heart attack, Sushmita Sen back for fun

After heart attack, Sushmita Sen back for fun

Maharashtra: Jalgaon man arrested for printing fake notes, cops seize counterfeit notes of ₹1.60...

Maharashtra: Jalgaon man arrested for printing fake notes, cops seize counterfeit notes of ₹1.60...

Mumbai: Mercedes Benz bus and tempo collide on Western Express Highway; 1 dead

Mumbai: Mercedes Benz bus and tempo collide on Western Express Highway; 1 dead

Sanjay Raut 'chor mandal' row: NCP leader Ajit Pawar demands change in probe panel; says...

Sanjay Raut 'chor mandal' row: NCP leader Ajit Pawar demands change in probe panel; says...

Mumbai Weather: Rainfall likely in isolated places; AQI remains 'poor'

Mumbai Weather: Rainfall likely in isolated places; AQI remains 'poor'