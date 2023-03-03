Mumbai: Mercedes Benz bus and tempo collide on Western Express Highway; 1 dead | ANI

A Mercedes Benz bus and a tempo collided into each other on the Vakola bridge of the Western Express Highway. The tempo driver died on the spot after the collision.

As per initial reports, the bus driver is absconding. However, none of the passengers on the bus suffered serious injuries.

Passengers were employees of Cathay Pacific Airlines

The passengers in the bus were employees of the Cathay Pacific Airlines who were travelling to Hotel Taj Land's End. As soon as the bus reached the Vakola Bridge, the tempo and the bus collided head on.

Following the accident, there was a traffic jam on the Western Express Highway. Police are currently probing the incident further.

Mumbai, Maharashtra | A bus & tempo collided & driver of the tempo died on the spot. Bus driver is absconding, no serious injuries to passengers of the bus: Manoj shinde, Police Inspector, Vakola police station pic.twitter.com/7bKCaPcpQX — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023