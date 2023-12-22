Mumbai: Men Posing As Customers Steal Gold Chain Worth Over ₹24,000 From Ghatkopar Jewellery Shop

A Ghatkopar-based jewellery shop owner has approached the police alleging a robbery at his shop on December 19.

According to the complainant, Sunil Chordia who owns a jewellery shop named Monalisa, at MG Road Ghatkopar West, on December 19, at around 4:30 pm, when he was alone at his shop, two people entered who said they wanted to buy a gold chain. One was wearing a light blue coloured shirt, and the other man was wearing a t-shirt who went by the name Sahil Salunke, said Chordia. The one wearing light blue shirt told Chordia that it's his friend Sahil's birthday and he wanted a chain between the range ₹25,000 to 30,000.

After looking at some four to five chains, they finalised one, which weighed 3.900 grams worth ₹24,500. The man Sahil immediately wore the gold chain on his neck, while the other man was talking to Chordia who was preparing the bill. They finalised the bill, and the duo said the payment will be made via Google Pay.

"I opened my UPI app and provided him with the scanner to make the payment but the man wearing light blue shirt instead asked for my number, and said he would directly transfer the money. He took my number, and then said he would step out as the network is low inside the shop. Shortly after I received a text message that said ₹24,500 has been credited to my account via an unknown number. I asked the man named Sahil about the number, he said it's the other man's number. As Sahil saw the text message, he took the bill from my hand, and stepped outside as well. I immediately checked my bank balance to realise no money had been credited to my account," said Chordia.

Chordia ran behind them, but Sahil had managed to escape via a small road with the gold chain on his neck, while the other man, wearing the light blue shirt, was attempting to sit on the pillion of the motorbike. Chordia grabbed the latter and their bike skid. "They left their motorbike and managed to run away from the spot," Chordia added.

Chordia added that he has handed over the footage from the CCTV camera installed inside and outside his shop to the police. Yet, there is no progress in the case, from the side of the police. Police have also seized the motorbike that was left behind, attempting to trace the owner of the vehicle.