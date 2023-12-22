 Mumbai News: Robbery At Music Director’s House In Goregaon, Gold Ornaments Worth Over ₹2 Lakh Looted
A case of theft and trespass has been filed at Goregaon police station

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, December 22, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
Munna Dubey (35) |

Mumbai: A robbery took place at the residence of a music director in Goregaon West. The accused broke the door lock and made off with gold ornaments valued at ₹2.29 lakhs. A case of theft and trespass has been filed at Goregaon police station.

According to the FIR, music director Munna Dubey (35), residing in Motilal Nagar, in Goregaon West, on Wednesday around 7 p.m., locked his house and went to meet film producer Amrish Singh at I Focus Studio in Andheri West. On Thursday, around 4 p.m., he returned to his residence and discovered someone had broken his resident's door and the cupboard doors as well, with belongings scattered around the house. Among the stolen items were three gold rings, two gold chains, and a watch collectively worth ₹2,29,500.

Dubey lodged a case against an unidentified individual under sections 380 (theft), and 457 (trespass) of the Indian Penal Code at Goregaon Police Station on Thursday.

