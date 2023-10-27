Mumbai: Mega Block On Trans-Harbour Railway Line On Sunday; Check Details | PTI

Central Railway will operate Mega Block on Trans-Harbour line for carrying out maintenance work on 29/10/2023 (Sunday).

Block Section: Thane-Vashi / Nerul Up and Dn Trans-harbour line

Duration of Block: 11.10 am to 4.10 pm (5 hours)

Up & Down Trans-harbour line services will remain suspended between Vashi / Nerul and Thane stations during block period.

Down line services for Vashi / Nerul / Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and Up line services for Thane leaving Vashi / Nerul / Panvel from 10.25 am to 4.09 pm will remain cancelled.

There will be No Mega Block on Main line and Harbour Line on 29/10/2023.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

