Ananya Panday And Call Me Bae Cast Attend Show's Wrap-Up Party In Mumbai: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 27, 2023
Ananya Panday and the cast of Call Me Bae were spotted partying at the show's wrap-up bash in Mumbai. The show, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, will mark Ananya's OTT debut
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Mismatched actor Vihaan Samat, who stars on the show, was spotted wearing a Pink Floyd-inspired tee. He looked as the perfect boy-next-door
Varun Sood, who was last seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, will also be seen in Call Me Bae
The show will also feature Gurfateh Pirzada of Guilty and Class fame
Singer Lisa Mishra was snapped looking pretty in a sequined dress
Mini Mathur kept it weather friendly in a printed long dress
Sayani Gupta kept it chic yet racy in denim shorts and a top
Riya Sen's presence at the do sparked curiousity
Orry also made an appearance at the bash
