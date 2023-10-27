Ananya Panday And Call Me Bae Cast Attend Show's Wrap-Up Party In Mumbai: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 27, 2023

Ananya Panday and the cast of Call Me Bae were spotted partying at the show's wrap-up bash in Mumbai. The show, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, will mark Ananya's OTT debut

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Mismatched actor Vihaan Samat, who stars on the show, was spotted wearing a Pink Floyd-inspired tee. He looked as the perfect boy-next-door

Varun Sood, who was last seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, will also be seen in Call Me Bae

The show will also feature Gurfateh Pirzada of Guilty and Class fame

Singer Lisa Mishra was snapped looking pretty in a sequined dress

Mini Mathur kept it weather friendly in a printed long dress

Sayani Gupta kept it chic yet racy in denim shorts and a top

Riya Sen's presence at the do sparked curiousity

Orry also made an appearance at the bash

Thanks For Reading!

Ananya Panday Keeps It Casual With ₹3.93 Lakh Handbag In Mumbai
Find out More