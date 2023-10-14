Ananya Panday Keeps It Casual With ₹3.93 Lakh In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2023
Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday was spotted in Mumbai on Friday evening
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The actress kept it casual in a white tank top and blue jeans
But it was Ananya's handbag which grabbed eyeballs
The actress was seen carrying a Loewe Squeeze handbag in oak colour
The handbag is worth a whopping Rs 3.93 lakh
Ananya looked fresh as a daisy as she posed for the paparazzi
The actress is currently basking in the success of her film Dream Girl 2, which became her first film to earn Rs 100 crore
She will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav
