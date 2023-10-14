Ananya Panday Keeps It Casual With ₹3.93 Lakh In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2023

Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday was spotted in Mumbai on Friday evening

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The actress kept it casual in a white tank top and blue jeans

But it was Ananya's handbag which grabbed eyeballs

The actress was seen carrying a Loewe Squeeze handbag in oak colour

The handbag is worth a whopping Rs 3.93 lakh

Ananya looked fresh as a daisy as she posed for the paparazzi

The actress is currently basking in the success of her film Dream Girl 2, which became her first film to earn Rs 100 crore

She will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav

