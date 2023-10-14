Athiya Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Disha Patani Sashay In Style On Day 3 At Lakme Fashion Week 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2023
Disha Patani became the muse for Kalki, donning a stunning pastel-colored blouse with a plunging neckline and a lehenga embellished with intricate floral embroidery.
Her ethnic ensemble exuded undeniable elegance. She opted for minimal makeup and styled her hair in soft, loose curls to complete the look.
Actor Dia Mirza illuminated the runway in an ivory co-ord outfit designed by Pankaj and Nidhi.
She paired this striking ensemble with a long embroidered jacket and enhanced her appearance with subtle makeup and a white ear cuff adorned with pearls.
Janhvi Kapoor left the audience awestruck as she took center stage as the showstopper for renowned designer Amit Aggarwal.
Her outfit featured a structured bustier paired with a body-hugging skirt and a panel of shimmering silver fabric draped elegantly over the bustier.
Actor Rana Daggubati showcased a blue printed ensemble by Shivan & Narresh, complemented with a pair of teal Birkenstock sandals.
Joining him on the runway was actress Athiya Shetty, who also walked for the same designers in an exquisite ombre outfit featuring a black bralette.