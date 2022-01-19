Mumbai Mega Block: 100 locals and 10 intercity trains to be canceled on Sunday due to infrastructure block on Thane to Diva route

Around 100 local trains and 10 intercity trains will be canceled on Sunday due to 14 hours infrastructure block on Down fast line between Thane-Diva section for the commissioning of 5th and 6th line .

During the block period, trains will run on UP and DOWN slow lines between Diva-Thane.



Apart from that railway also requested to the concern Municipal Corporation for the arrangement of additional bus services during block period .

Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Indrayani Express, Mumbai-Karmali-Mumbai Tejas Express, Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express, Mumbai-Nanded Tapovan Express' Mumbai-Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express, Mumbai-Kolhapur Koyna Express and Mumbai-Nagpur Sewagram Express (Journey Commencing on January 23, 2022) will be included in the cancelation list.

Similarly Nanded-Mumbai Tapovan Express, Kolhapur-Mumbai Koyna Express and Nagpur-Mumbai Sewagram Express (Journey commence on January 22 ) will.br also canceled.



Apart from that Thiruvananthapuram-LTT Netravati Express (Journey commence January 21) , Madgaon-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express ( Journey commence on January 22) and Madgaon-Mumbai Konkan Kanya Express ( Journey commence on January22 ) will be short terminated at Panvel Station. Similarly in return direction thses trains will be originated from Panvel on January 23rd.



"Central Railway will operate 14 hours infrastructure block on Diva fast line between Thane and Diva stations including 2 hours infrastructure block on Up fast line between Thane-Diva stations for carrying out cut and connection of old redundant slow line with existing fast lines and commissioning of crossovers in connection with Thane-Diva 5th and 6th lines" said an officer of CR.





The block will be operated for 14 hours on Dn fast line from 01.20 am on January 23rd (Sat/Sun midnight) to 3.20 pm on January 23rd and for 02 hours on Up fast line from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm on January 23 (Sunday)..

Due to this block Dn fast suburban/mail/express trains departing from Dadar after 11.40 pm on January 22 till 02.00 am on January 23 will be diverted from Matunga to Kalyan on down slow line. Dn Mail/Express trains will not halt at Thane station during block period.



11003 Dadar-Sawantwadi Road Tutari Express will go on proper Dn fast line without diversion and with its proper halts.

Dn mail/express Kalyan bound trains departing from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus after 00.00 am (after midnight) of January 23 will be diverted from Mulund to Kalyan on Dn slow line and will not halt at Thane station.

Dn suburban/mail/express trains leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus from 02.00 am of January 23 till completion of the block will be diverted on Dn slow line between Mulund and Kalyan. Kalyan bound Dn mail/ express trains will not halt at Thane station. Thane passengers are permitted to board their respective trains from Dadar and Kalyan stations.



Apart from that during block, Konkan bound Down mail exp trains will halt and run via Platform no. 7 at Thane.

After the block, Kalyan bound Dn fast locals /mail exp trains will run via Thane PF no.5 on Dn fast new alignment running through Kalva and Mumbra stations in Thane –Diva section.

Apart from that after the block Dn trains leaving CSMT / Dadar/ LTT towards Panvel arriving via Dn fast line or 5th line will arrive on platform no.7 at Thane and go via new 5th line (erstwhile Dn fast line) through Parsik Tunnel

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 08:44 PM IST