Mumbai Megablock : 14 hours infrastructure block on down fast line between Thane-Diva on January 22nd and 23rd

14 hours infrastructure block on Down fast line between Thane-Diva section for 5th & 6th line work



Central Railway will operate 14 hours infrastructure block on Diva fast line between Thane and Diva stations including 2 hours infrastructure block on Up fast line between Thane-Diva stations for carrying out cut and connection of old redundant slow line with existing fast lines and commissioning of crossovers in connection with Thane-Diva 5th & 6th lines.



The block will be operated for 14 hours on Dn fast line from 01.20 am on 23.1.2022 (Sat/Sun midnight) to 3.20 pm on 23.1.2022 and for 02 hours on Up fast line from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm on 23.01.2022 (Sunday). During the block period, trains will run on UP and DN slow lines between Diva-Thane.

Due to this train running pattern will be as under:



Train running pattern just before starting of block:



Dn fast suburban/mail/express trains departing from Dadar after 11.40 pm on 22.1.2022 till 02.00 am on 23.1.2022 will be diverted from Matunga to Kalyan on down slow line. Dn Mail/Express trains will not halt at Thane station.

11003 Dadar-Sawantwadi Road Tutari Express will go on proper Dn fast line without diversion and with its proper halts.



Dn mail/express Kalyan bound trains departing from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus after 00.00 am (after midnight) of 23.1.2022 will be diverted from Mulund to Kalyan on Dn slow line and *will not halt at Thane station.



Train running pattern after starting of block:



Dn suburban/mail/express trains leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus from 02.00 am of 23.1.2022 till completion of the block will be diverted on Dn slow line between Mulund and Kalyan. Kalyan bound Dn mail/ express trains will not halt at Thane station. Thane passengers are permitted to board their respective trains from Dadar and Kalyan stations.



Konkan bound Down mail exp trains will halt and run via Platform no. 7 at Thane.



After the block, Kalyan bound Dn fast locals /mail exp trains will run via Thane PF no.5 on Dn fast new alignment running through Kalva and Mumbra stations in Thane –Diva section.



*After the block Dn trains leaving CSMT / Dadar/ LTT towards Panvel arriving via Dn fast line or 5th line will arrive on platform no.7 at Thane and go via new 5th line (erstwhile Dn fast line) through Parsik Tunnel*



*Cancellation of Express trains Journey Commencing on 22.1.2022

* 17618 Nanded-Mumbai Tapovan Express

11030 Kolhapur-Mumbai Koyna Express

12140 Nagpur-Mumbai Sewagram Express



*Cancellation of Express trains Journey Commencing on 23.1.2022

*22105 / 22106 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Indrayani Express

22119 / 22120 Mumbai-Karmali-Mumbai Tejas Express

11007 / 11008 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express

17617 Mumbai-Nanded Tapovan Express

12071 / 12072 Mumbai-Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express

11029 Mumbai-Kolhapur Koyna Express

12139 Mumbai-Nagpur Sewagram Express



*Short termination of Express trains at Panvel

*16346 Thiruvananthapuram-LTT Netravati Express JCO 21.1.2022

12052 Madgaon-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express JCO 22.1.2022

10112 Madgaon-Mumbai Konkan Kanya Express JCO 22.1.2022



*Short Origination of Express trains from Panvel*

16345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Netravati Express JCO 23.1.2022

12051 Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express JCO 23.1.2022

10103 Mumbai-Madgaon Mandovi Express JCO 23.1.2022



Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this infrastructure block.



Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 05:58 PM IST