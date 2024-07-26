Mumbai Medical Miracle: Docs At Wockhardt Hospital Remove Over 7 Centimeters Long & Rare Non-Cancerous Tumour From 63-Year-Old Woman's Nose

Left To Right: Wockhardt hospital, X-ray of the tumor |

Doctors successfully removed a large and rare tumor from a senior citizen’s nose and throat which lengthed over 7 cm. This pituitary adenomas tumor is a rare form of tumor and is seen in only 5 people per 1 lakh population.

Mrs. Saleeba, a 63-year-old woman from Virar couldn’t perform her daily routine with ease due to constant nasal obstruction and suffered in silence for 15 months. Without any past medical history, this patient presented with persistent nasal obstruction, episodes of giddiness, loss of appetite, and occasional headaches. Diagnosis revealed pituitary adenomas, a benign tumors of the pituitary gland.

Initial examination revealed the presence of a big mass in the nasopharynx. Her nasal endoscopy, CT scans and Paranasal Sinus computed tomography (PNS) tests revealed a 7.3 cm long, 4 cm wide and 4.9 cm tall pituitary tumor, extending from the brain to the frontal bone and encroaching upon the nasopharynx. A team of doctors headed by Dr. Ashwin Borkar, consultant neurosurgeon & Dr. Chandraveer Singh, consultant otorhinolaryngologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road successfully removed more this huge pituitary gland tumor. Pituitary Gland Macroadenoma which was observed under a panoramic view, further was meticulously cleared by a Transnasal Transsphenoidal Surgery. After surgery on the tumor, all the symptoms such as nasal blockage, and headache experienced by the patient were resolved.

Dr Chandraveer Singh said “The patient was diagnosed with a noncancerous growth on the pituitary gland with an unknown cause. Macroadenomas, larger adenomas measuring about 1 centimeter or more were spotted in this case. This tumor is rare and is seen in 5 per 1 lakh population. Witnessing such a large tumor was unusual, indicating the need for a delicate surgery.”

Dr. Ashwin Borkar added, “An intricate endoscopic Tumor Excision Surgery was performed through the nose to remove the tumor from the pituitary gland. This minimally invasive procedure is carried out with the help of tiny instruments and an endoscope camera. The surgeon makes a small incision at the back of the nasal cavity for precise, safe, and accurate tumor removal without any scarring on the head.“

Doctors said that not treating the patient at the right time could have led to complications like meningitis of the brain, nasal bleeding, and loss of vision. Through a successful surgery, the tumor was completely removed, while resolving all the symptoms experienced by the patient. The patient's condition has improved post-surgery, followed by a smooth recovery.

“Thanks to the limitless efforts of the doctors, I have got a fresh lease of life now and all the symptoms have vanished. I can now do my daily activities without trouble,” said the patient.