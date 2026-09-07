Mumbai MBA Student Duped Of ₹24.64 Lakh By Fake Student Counsellor Who Threatened To Blacklist Him Over Exam Cheating | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Bangur Nagar police have registered a case against an individual for allegedly defrauding a 21-year-old MBA student of Rs 24.64 lakh. The accused allegedly posed as a student counsellor and created fear in the student's mind by threatening that he would be debarred from the institution and that his academic career would be at risk. Using these threats, the accused allegedly extorted money from the student on the pretext of resolving the matter.

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According to the police, the complainant, Teerth Limani, 21, resides in Malad West. Limani enrolled for an online MBA in Finance at an institute located in Vile Parle West for Distance and Online Learning in January 2026 and paid Rs 1.12 lakh in course fees.



While making inquiries about the course, Limani came into contact with Alok Keshari, who introduced himself as an official employee and student counsellor of the institute. Keshari appeared to be familiar with the admission process, due to which Limani trusted him. Limani shared his documents with Keshari, who allegedly assisted him in completing the admission process.





As the examinations approached, Keshari called Limani and told him that he had been appointed as his official student counsellor and that he could contact him if he faced any problems related to the examinations.



In June 2026, Keshari provided Limani with bank account details and asked him to pay Rs 1,560 for the online examination. On June 14, while Limani was appearing for an online examination, he received an alert stating that cheating had been detected during the examination. Limani, who claimed that he had not cheated, contacted Keshari and informed him about the alert. On June 21, during his last examination, he received a similar alert, following which the examination application was shut down.



Keshari subsequently called Limani and asked whether he had cheated in the examination. When Limani denied cheating, Keshari allegedly began threatening him, claiming that he would be debarred from the institution and blacklisted for cheating. He allegedly further told Limani that he would not be able to secure admission to any other institution and that his academic career would be ruined.

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Keshari then allegedly offered to settle the matter and demanded money from Limani. Believing him, Limani transferred money whenever Keshari demanded it. According to the police, Limani's father is a developer and frequently asked his son to carry out financial transactions. As a result, Limani had access to money in his account and, without informing his father, allegedly transferred the funds online to Keshari.



To gain Limani's trust, Keshari allegedly assured him that the money would be refunded if the matter could not be resolved. Limani subsequently transferred a total of Rs 24.64 lakh in 71 transactions to two bank accounts provided by Keshari.



Meanwhile, Limani's examination results were declared, and he passed the examination. However, Keshari was not aware of the result, and he allegedly continued demanding money from him on the pretext of preventing his name from being blacklisted. Limani then realised that he had been duped and approached the Bangur Nagar police.



The police have registered a case against Keshari under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, along with relevant provisions of the BNS and the Information Technology Act on September 5. Further investigation is underway.