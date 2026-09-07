Palghar Hospital Row: 17 Shiv Sena Leaders Booked Over Alleged Attack After Dahi Handi Dispute | AI

Mumbai: Seventeen Shiv Sena office-bearers and supporters have been booked after an alleged late-night confrontation at Relief Hospital in Palghar after Dahi Handi celebrations on September 5. The hospital alleged that Shiv Sena leaders and workers entered the facility, abused a woman doctor, threatened to vandalise the hospital and assaulted a staff member over treatment and discharge of injured Govindas.

Senior Shiv Sena Leaders Named In FIR

Those named include Palghar district chief Kundan Sankhe, Shiv Sena city chief Rahul Gharat, MLA Rajendra Gavit’s son Rohit Gavit and party workers.

The Dahi Handi event was organised at Shivaji Chowk on Palghar-Manor highway. Govinda troupe members were injured forming human pyramids and admitted to Relief Hospital. Seven were treated, some undergoing CT scans and X-rays. The dispute began over payments. The hospital sought ₹19,866, while organisers deposited ₹10,000 and troupe members said the balance would be paid by the Shiv Sena district chief.

Hospital Alleges Threats And Assault On Staff

According to the complaint, Sankhe and others arrived around 1.15 am, questioned staff about scans and allegedly threatened to vandalise the facility, abused a doctor, slapped an employee and pressured staff to discharge patients from ICU.

Shiv Sena office-bearers disputed the hospital’s version, saying patients with minor injuries were allegedly not discharged. They claimed they went to inquire about the complaints, resulting in only a minor argument.

“This was not merely an incident of unruly behaviour, but a serious attack on the functioning and safety of a hospital. A critically injured patient was forcibly taken away from ICU and created panic among other critical patients. Our staff, including a female doctor, were threatened and assaulted,” said Dr Vishal Kodgirkar, orthopedic surgeon and founder of Relief Hospital.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/