 Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Gets Bomb Threat Email; Police Launch Massive Search Operation
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Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Gets Bomb Threat Email; Police Launch Massive Search Operation

Panic broke out at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters after Mayor Ritu Tawde received a bomb threat email targeting her vehicle and office. Security agencies, including bomb detection squads, conducted extensive searches. No explosives were found. Police and cyber experts are investigating the origin of the email and whether it was a hoax.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, June 10, 2026, 01:19 PM IST
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Gets Bomb Threat Email; Police Launch Massive Search Operation
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Gets Bomb Threat Email; Police Launch Massive Search Operation | file pic

Mumbai: Panic gripped the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters after Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde received a threatening email warning of a bomb attack on her official vehicle and cabin.

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According to officials, the email threatened to blow up the Mayor's car and office chamber using explosives. Following the receipt of the threat, police and security agencies were immediately alerted and a high-level security response was initiated.

Bomb detection and disposal squads, along with local police personnel, conducted a thorough search operation across the BMC headquarters to rule out any security threat. The entire municipal building was placed under heightened security surveillance as officials inspected the premises.

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Police have launched an investigation to trace the origin of the email and identify the sender. Cyber experts are also assisting in the probe to determine whether the threat was genuine or a hoax.

No suspicious object has been found so far, officials said, adding that all necessary precautionary measures have been taken to ensure the safety of the Mayor and municipal staff. Further investigation is underway.

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