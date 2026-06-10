'Hindus Aap Apne Bachay Bachao': What Bomb Threat Email To Pune Mayor's Office From 'Khalistani National Army' Said | Representational Image

The Pune Mayor's Office on Wednesday received an email threatening a bomb blast. According to the email shared with mediapersons, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack is purportedly being planned targeting the Pune Mayor's Office, the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur and the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in Mumbai.

As per the email, the blast at the Pune Mayor's Office is planned for 1:11pm, while blasts at the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Dr Hedgewar Bhavan are planned for 3:11pm. Blasts have also allegedly been planned at RSS shakhas in Nagpur and Pune between 6:11am and 9:11pm, the email stated. It further claimed that the attacks were planned between June 10 and September 30.

"Hindus aap apne bachay bachao. RSS jo aaj BJP hai have supported 1984 Operation Bluestar and then Operation Woodrose in Punjab. Badla Badla Badla. RSS, BJP khatam," read the email, which ends with the names of Gurunank Singh, Rukan Shahwala, Gurnirvair Singh and Khan Rajada, who apparently claimed to be from the "Khalistan National Army".

Meanwhile, following receipt of the email, the police, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), and cybercrime officials launched an investigation and implemented precautionary security measures. Security has been intensified at the locations mentioned in the email while authorities assess the credibility of the threat.

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Officials said efforts are underway to trace the origin of the email and identify the person or persons responsible for sending it. Cyber experts are examining technical details to determine whether the threat is genuine or a hoax.

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As of now, no suspicious object or explosive material has been found at any of the locations mentioned in the email. However, authorities have maintained heightened vigilance and urged the public to remain calm while the investigation continues.

Police officials said further details will be revealed after a thorough verification of the threat and a forensic examination of the email.