Will Opposition Parties Join Cockroach Janta Party's Protest At Pune University Tomorrow? Details Inside | ANI

The Abhijeet Dipke-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is all set to protest at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus tomorrow, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Amrutkar said that a final decision regarding permission for the protest is yet to be taken. However, he indicated that there appears to be no major reason to reject the request.

"The decision has not been finalised yet, but there is no strong reason to refuse permission for the protest by the CJP. Most likely, permission will be granted after discussions with senior officials," Amrutkar said.

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Meanwhile, the Opposition parties have distanced themselves from the protest. Congress leader Prashant Jagtap said his party would not join the CJP protest. "We support their demand to remove Pradhan as the Education Minister. However, as a political party, we will not join the protest," Jagtap told TOI.

Mukund Kirdat, AAP spokesperson, also reiterated the same, saying they support the CJP's demand but will not join the protest. "They (CJP) have started a movement and are building a pressure group, but have a long way to go if they are thinking of floating a political party," he added.

Meanwhile, Dipke said he would stage protests in various states and cities across the country if Pradhan does not resign by June 13 over the alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests.

Asked about recent Gen Z protests in Nepal and Bangladesh, Dipke stressed that the CJP movement has remained peaceful and cannot be compared with demonstrations that took place in the neighbouring countries. He also asserted that the CJP is exclusively for Gen Z and will not be associated with any political party.