Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade Denies ₹25 Lakh Publicity Spend Allegations, Calls Letter Bearing Her Signature ‘Fake’ - VIDEO |

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade on Thursday held a press conference to clarify her stand on reports alleging that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is spending over Rs 25 lakh on publicity for the Mayor.

Speaking at the press conference, Tawade said that ‘Run Time Solution’ has been working with the Mumbai Municipal Corporation for the past three years and was already operating under the previous administration, before she became Mayor.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Mayor Ritu Tawde says, "Run Time Solution' has been working with the Mumbai Municipal Corporation for the last three years. It was already operating under the previous administration, even before I became Mayor. The extension was given by the Public Relations… pic.twitter.com/OXvg7CW5y7 — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2026

She claimed that the extension of Run Time Solution’s tenure was sought by Public Relations Officer Tanaji Kamble using her name. “To get the extension, he used my name and said, ‘The Mayor wants it.’ What does the Mayor have to do with it? What is the connection? You have given Run Time Solution a contract worth around Rs 3–4 crore,” she said.

Letter was never inwarded

Tawade also addressed reports surrounding a letter purportedly bearing her signature. She said the letter was neither inwarded nor outwarded from her office and, therefore, could not have been signed by her.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Mayor Ritu Tawde says, "I came to know only this morning that a recommendation had been made in my name for Shrenik Kotecha. I do not even know who Shrenik Kotecha is. Secondly, after gathering all the information, I found that this letter was neither… pic.twitter.com/oYbKhGIHQL — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2026

“I found that this letter was neither inwarded in my office nor outwarded. Therefore, I could not have signed this letter without it being officially inwarded. I compulsorily sign every letter that is inwarded, which has an outward number and bears the Mayor’s stamp. The letter is first read, then signed, and only after that is it issued,” she said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Mayor Ritu Tawde says, "This is a fake letter. This is a fake letter, and the signature is also fake. I want to make one thing clear: if the letter was never inwarded in my office, why would I sign it? I always check the inward entry and the outward number.… pic.twitter.com/Br1zHk22qH — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2026

Calling the signature on the letter fake, Tawade added, “I want to make one thing clear: if the letter was never inwarded in my office, why would I sign it? I always check the inward entry and the outward number. Look, this is a black-and-white letter, and there is white ink used here. If required, I can send the document to everyone on WhatsApp with the white ink clearly visible.”

Tawade alleges deliberate attempt

Amid the controversy, Tawade alleged that someone was deliberately trying to create problems for her. She also targeted former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, alleging that she could be behind the controversy.

Tawade further claimed that Pednekar had visited the Mayor’s office in her absence and checked files without her permission.

Read Also Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Faces Opposition Heat Over ₹25.12 Lakh Social Media Contract

Mayor to write to BMC chief

Following the controversy, Tawade said she would write to Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, requesting that whenever any work, proposal, process or matter involving the Mayor’s name comes up, the concerned department should inform the Mayor and her office about the approval, budget, tender and other related procedures.