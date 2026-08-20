Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Faces Opposition Heat Over ₹25.12 Lakh Social Media Contract

Mayor Ritu Tawde has denied a role in the appointment of the agency handling social media work for her office | File Photo

Mumbai, August 19, 2026: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde faces fresh controversy over a proposal to appoint a separate publicity agency, with the Opposition questioning its need and cost.

Tawde has denied any role in the appointment. Meanwhile, she has sought a dedicated Assistant Municipal Commissioner to strengthen civic communication and public outreach.

BMC Contract Under Scrutiny

The controversy comes against the backdrop of a Rs 25.12 lakh BMC contract for managing the Mayor’s office social media, now before the Standing Committee.

Awarded to M/s Runtime Solutions Pvt Ltd for one year from August 1, 2026 to July 31, 2027, the contract is listed under the PR Department, with the document noting that no tender was invited.

The mayor’s office, however, said the expenditure was not for a separate publicity campaign or a new agency for the mayor. According to the office, the BMC had already appointed Runtime Solutions Pvt Ltd through a tender to provide technical manpower for handling the civic body’s social media platforms, and the same agency was being utilised by the mayor’s office.

Mayor’s Earlier Request

Civic sources, however, pointed to a February 2026 letter from the mayor to the BMC commissioner, in which she sought three personnel dedicated to her office — a social media expert, photographer and videographer.

The personnel, she said, were required to document and publicise her field visits, inaugurations and other programmes, which needed wider publicity to create greater public awareness. However, Tawde said she had already questioned the need for a separate letter to be sought from her in February 2026.

Opposition Questions Spending

Meanwhile, Opposition leader and Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Kishori Pednekar alleged that civic funds were being diverted towards promoting the mayor’s activities rather than addressing the city’s pressing needs.

Also Watch:

“The BMC runs on taxes paid by Mumbai residents. That money should go towards basic amenities, infrastructure and public services. Spending lakhs on reels and social media publicity showing the mayor’s movements, meetings and programmes is an outright waste of Mumbaikars’ money,” she said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/