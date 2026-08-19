Mumbai: BMC Clarifies Mayor Ritu Tawde Publicity Row Over ₹25 Lakh Claim, Says No Separate Agency Appointed |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued a clarification regarding the controversy surrounding Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde’s office, stating that no separate agency or organisation has been appointed for the Mayor’s publicity.

The clarification came after reports claimed that a separate organisation had been appointed to handle Tawde’s social media and publicity campaigns, with nearly Rs 25 lakh reportedly being spent on the work.

महापौर कार्यालयाच्या समाजमाध्यम हाताळणीसाठी खर्चाची बाब ही संपूर्ण महानगरपालिकेसाठी नियुक्त संस्थेमार्फतच



त्यात समाज माध्यम हाताळणाऱ्या तांत्रिक मनुष्यबळाचा समावेश, इतर बाबी नाहीत



🔷मुंबईच्या महापौरांसाठी प्रसिद्धीकरिता २५ लाख रुपये खर्च केले जाणार असल्याच्या बातम्या विविध… — Mayor of Mumbai (@mayor_mumbai) August 19, 2026

BMC details existing agency contract

Taking to X, the BMC said the civic body operates several social media platforms and had appointed M/s Runtime Solutions Private Limited two years ago through a prescribed tender process to manage them. The agency also provides technical manpower to the civic body, it said.

The BMC further stated that it had proposed extending the agency’s contract for another year, from August 2026 to July 2027, to handle the Municipal Corporation’s social media platforms. The extension has already been approved by the Standing Committee, according to the civic body.

The BMC also confirmed that the Mayor’s office social media page is being handled by the same agency. It also stated that the agency even provides other technical manpower as well.

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Mayor did not suggest separate agency

“The Mayor has not suggested appointing a separate agency for this purpose or undertaking publicity activities. Therefore, we request that the facts not be misrepresented,” the civic body said in its clarification.

Following the clarification, the BMC urged news outlets reporting on the matter to refrain from disseminating what it described as false or misleading information regarding the Mumbai Mayor.