Mumbai: BMC General Body Approves OC Amnesty Scheme For Buildings Without Occupation Certificates

BMC’s OC Amnesty Scheme will provide a route for eligible occupied buildings to obtain occupation certificates while retaining fire-safety safeguards | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 18, 2026: The BMC General Body on Tuesday late night approved the OC Amnesty Scheme, aimed at regularising buildings already occupied by flat owners but lacking an Occupation Certificate (OC).

While the Opposition warned that the move could end up benefiting developers who failed to secure OCs, the BJP–Mahayuti alliance defended it as a much-needed relief for thousands of Mumbaikars caught in the developers’ lapses.

Corporators Raise Policy Concerns

The OC Amnesty Scheme, approved by the BMC Standing Committee in July, was placed before the General Body on Tuesday for final approval. While corporators across the political spectrum backed the proposal, several flagged loopholes and unanswered questions in the policy.

BJP corporator Pravin Chedha questioned whether the identified deficiencies would be rectified. He pointed to a key condition requiring applicants to obtain NOCs from the developer and architect: “How will flat owners get an NOC from developers who have already disappeared without obtaining the OC?”

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Sachin Padwal said the policy was unclear on whether OCs would be granted to buildings without fire-fighting systems or with unauthorised floors.

MNS group leader Yashwant Killedar demanded clarity on the penalties to be imposed on developers and architects responsible for violations. Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Vishakha Raut alleged that the policy was designed primarily to benefit builders rather than beleaguered flat owners.

Scheme Covers Older Buildings

Despite the concerns, corporators from both the Opposition and ruling alliance supported the proposal. Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar sought to allay fears, making it clear that there would be no compromise on fire-safety norms or unauthorised floors while granting OCs.

Mayor Ritu Tawde approved the OC Amnesty Scheme, which will apply to [buildings] measuring up to 80 sq m (816 sq ft) in buildings constructed between 1991 and November 2016.

The scheme will not be limited to residential buildings. Schools and hospitals will also be eligible, in line with directions issued by the State Urban Development Department (UDD).

The policy was first announced by Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar in 2025, ahead of the BMC elections. Shelar had claimed that the amnesty would benefit more than 20,000 buildings in Mumbai that currently lack an Occupation Certificate.

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BEST Plans Rs 28,000-Crore Revamp

Meanwhile, in one of the biggest restructuring plans in its history, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has proposed a Rs 28,000-crore transformation plan to revive its finances and modernise its transport infrastructure by redeveloping 22 bus depots across Mumbai.

The proposal approved by the BEST committee was brought for final approval of the General Body on Tuesday.

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