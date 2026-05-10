Mumbai: BMC's 'OC For All Policy' Triggers Major Debate Over Fire Safety Standards & Building Regularisation Rules

BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: Although the BMC is pushing for 'OC for All' policy in a larger public interest to regularise all building, residential and commercial, which have not obtained the occupation certificate (OC), experts opine that human life safety should not be comprised in any sense. Speaking with the FPJ, former chief fire officer (CFO) of the Mumbai Fire Brigade said that the corporation's 'OC for All' policy is welcomed, but it should not compromise on fire safety norms.

One of the common violation for Non-OC buildings is absense of Fire NOC due to lack of refuse area or refuge flat sold off, mandatory open space used for parking etc. "The administration should work on an alternative to ensure the premises has sufficient open space for emergency situations like fire or any other disaster. For instance, if the builder has sold the refuge flat, without knowledge of the buyer, the occupants are not at fault. However, this lack of mandatory refuge area for a building, is against basic fire safety norms. Whatever policy the authorities bring in, life safety should not be compromised," the ex-CFO said.

Ramesh Prabhu, chairman of Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association said, "I second that human life is paramount. One can look at any judgements, it says no schemes, polices are more important than safety of citizens. Let it be placement of a lift, parking area or refuge space, the basic life safety norms are most important. Any policy the government brings in, will have pros and cons, different opinions and understandings, but life safety should be priority."

"In the case of 'OC for All' policy, many opine that the builders will go scott-free, residents will be burdened to pay the penalty etc. These scenarios can be worked out with amendments for larger interest of public, however, fire safety norms should not be compromised. I am not sure what alternative the authorities can work out."

Prakash Darekar, BJP corporator, BMC's standing committee chairman and President of Mumbai Housing Federation said, "We want to bring in the OC policy for public benefit. However, it will be ensured public safety is not compromised. Alternative solutions should be worked out in terms of fire safety violations by the administration. But public safety comes first."

The FPJ had reported on April 25 that the ruling BJP in the BMC wants to bring in the "OC for All" policy for non-OC buildings in Mumbai. The revised policy intends to remove the cap of 80 sq mt (816 sq ft) flats, inclusion of commercial buildings and possible extension of non-penalty to more six months.

The proposal which was supposed to be tabled in the standing committee for its final sanction, was later taken back by the administration for 'revisions'. It will be now sent to the state urban development department and revised proposal will be presented to the standing committee by BMC administration for approval, which is likely to take a couple of months.