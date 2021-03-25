Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar warns of imposing lockdown due to 'consistent disregard' to COVID-19 norms even as cases skyrocket

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday warned people of imposing a strict lockdown if they continue to disregard to COVID-19 norms aimed at curbing the spread of the virus. "People’s consistent and complete disregard to norms is forcing us to consider imposing a lockdown or at least a night curfew," Pednekar told News18.
The Shiv Sena leader also said that most COVID-19 cases are being reported from highrises in Mumbai. The residents are refusing to adhere to quarantine and isolation norms which is resulting in many of these structures becoming containment zones, she added.
The Mayor's warning comes on the day when the city has recorded it highest single-day surge since the beginning of the pandemic. Today (Thursday, March 25), Mumbai has reported 5,504 new cases and 14 fatalities.
Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Thursday said the civic body is in "full control of the situation" and "confident of controlling the pandemic", adding that there is no need to worry.
"Considering the adequate health infrastructure and extremely low mortality rate (total of 200 deaths between February 10 and March 24, which is average 4.6 deaths per day and a mortality rate of 0.3% of the total positive cases in this period i.e, 56,220), there is abolutely no cause for panic or worry in the city of Mumbai and MCGM is in full control of the situation and confident of controlling the pandemic in due course of time," said Chahal.
The BMC chief, however, added that it is the duty of the citizens to show "absolute" COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and help the civic body in controlling the present pandemic situation.
