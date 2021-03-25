Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar warns of imposing lockdown due to 'consistent disregard' to COVID-19 norms even as cases skyrocket

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday warned people of imposing a strict lockdown if they continue to disregard to COVID-19 norms aimed at curbing the spread of the virus. "People’s consistent and complete disregard to norms is forcing us to consider imposing a lockdown or at least a night curfew," Pednekar told News18.

The Shiv Sena leader also said that most COVID-19 cases are being reported from highrises in Mumbai. The residents are refusing to adhere to quarantine and isolation norms which is resulting in many of these structures becoming containment zones, she added.

The Mayor's warning comes on the day when the city has recorded it highest single-day surge since the beginning of the pandemic. Today (Thursday, March 25), Mumbai has reported 5,504 new cases and 14 fatalities.