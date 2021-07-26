Mumbai: Mayor Kishori Pednekar back in action after recovery, resumes office

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar is back in action and reportedly resumed office post recovering on Monday.

Pednekar was hospitalised earlier this month as she was complaining of chest pain. According to her office, the chest pain was probably related to COVID recovery.

Kishori Pednekar contracted COVID last year when she was admitted to the Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri.

According to the Global Hospital where she was admitted on July 18, the mayor is suffering from epigastric pain. "Honourable mayor is presently stable and she is under the care of Dr Praveen Kulkarni, senior cardiologist at Global Hospitals, Parel", Dr Jigna Shrotriya, medical superintendent had said. A statement from the mayor’s office also said that her condition was stable.



The mayor posted a tweet responding to false reports floating around her health condition from the hospital and said she had dal-khichdi some time back.

The 58-year-old Shiv Sena leader became the mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in 2019.