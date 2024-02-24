 Mumbai-Mauritius Flight MK749: Several Infants & 1 Elderly Passenger Suffer Breathing Problem Due To Dysfunctional AC In Plane
Mumbai-Mauritius Flight MK749: Several Infants & 1 Elderly Passenger Suffer Breathing Problem Due To Dysfunctional AC In Plane

The flight has now been cancelled and other necessary arrangements are being made

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 10:29 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Several infants and a 78-year-old passenger on Mumbai to Mauritius flight MK749 of Air Mauritius developed breathing problems as ACs onboard the flight were not working. The flight was to depart at 4:30 am today. Passengers boarded at 3.45 am onwards but the aircraft developed an engine problem. The passengers remained inside the plane for over 5 hours and were not allowed to disembark. The flight has now been cancelled and other necessary arrangements are being made.

This is breaking news. Further details awaited.

