 Mumbai Airport Congestion: Akasa Air To Cancel 2 Flights On Mumbai-Bengaluru Route; Check Details
Flight restrictions have been implemented to ease congestion caused by various factors, including non-scheduled flight operations during peak hours.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 02:44 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai International Airport Ltd |

In response to the Ministry of Civil Aviation's recent intervention to alleviate congestion at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, airlines are now taking steps to implement the government's directive. Approximately 40 flights a day are slated for cancellation, with carriers initiating the process of informing passengers about the disruptions.

Recently, Akasa Air has announced the cancellation of several flights between Mumbai and Bengaluru amid ongoing efforts to address runway congestion issues at Mumbai Airport.

Akasa Air Flight Cancellations

Akasa Air on Wednesday announced the cancellation of two flights between Mumbai and Bengaluru until March 30. This follows the airline's prior announcement of four cancellations on the same route from February 15 to March 30.

Akasa Air, operating a total of 54 services connecting to 12 destinations in the country, is expected to rationalise its network due to the impact of guidelines designed to reduce runway congestion. The affected flights include QP 1374 (Mumbai to Bengaluru) and QP 1362 (Bengaluru to Mumbai) during the specified period.

Government's Measures to Address Congestion

The civil aviation ministry has directed Mumbai airport operator MIAL to reduce the number of scheduled flights and restrict private jet operations for longer hours. Flight restrictions have been implemented to ease congestion caused by various factors, including non-scheduled flight operations during peak hours.

Impact on Mumbai Airport Operations

Flight operations at Mumbai Airport are expected to be significantly impacted by the new guidelines aimed at reducing runway congestion. Akasa Air, facing challenges in pilot availability, had previously canceled ten flights on February 11 and 12.

Akasa Air's Response

Akasa Air has assured affected passengers of options, allowing them to rebook at no additional fee or receive a full refund. Passengers have the flexibility to rebook on any date until April 15, 2024.

Government's Perspective

The civil aviation ministry clarified that these measures were essential to ensure airspace safety, operational efficiency, and passenger satisfaction. The airport operator was expected to proactively regulate air traffic movements to address the persistent congestion issue.

(With inputs from Agencies)

