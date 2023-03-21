Mumbai: Matunga workshop revamps 'condemned' coach, deployed for Central Railway

Mumbai: Central Railway develops prototype coach for loading of automobiles with improved features | Central Railway

The Matunga workshop has ingeniously converted a three-tier non-air-conditioned coach – which was rendered useless and hence condemned in railway parlance – into a crew and equipment coach for the boulder special train (BST) deployed in the Bhor ghat, Lonavala, of the Central Railway's Mumbai Division.

The BST is used for pre-monsoon maintenance activities such as dropping and splitting of boulders and tunnel sounding in the ghat section. It comprises one crew coach, one over head equipment coach for traction distribution purposes, a few wagons for poclain and other heavy repair material.

Modifications have been made to the coaches

“After surveying the old coach currently in service in the south-east ghat section and assessing the requirements of the engineering department, the Matunga workshop modified one condemned coach for BST,” said the rail official. Various modifications have been done on this coach, including the addition of a much required slid-resistant roof platform for the activity of tunnel sounding. The working area in the coach has been increased in size to easily accommodate the requisite machines, entrance area has been widened for easy loading and unloading and chequered sheet has been laid for anti-slip and higher durability characteristics. The overall lighting and ventilation has also been improved, along with the provision of box seats and robust tool racks. The working area has been separated from a newly-designed meeting area with noise reducing partitions and communication door. A modular kitchen and two different compartments have been provided for the comfort of the onsite staff.

The modified coach was displayed during the visit of Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, CR, on Monday, who appreciated the efforts made by the Matunga workshop, said the officials.