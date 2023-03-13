MCA President Cup T20 cricket tournament: CCI, Matunga Gym emerge champions

The triumphant Matunga Gymkhana players are in jubilant mood as they pose with the MCA President, Amol Kale, MCA Secretary Ajinkya Naik, MCA Joint Secretary Deepak Patil, and Apex Council Members after winning the President Cup title for Division C & D team at the MCA cricket ground, BKC on Saturday evening. |

Mumbai: A dominant Cricket Club of India (CCI) dished out a collective performance and romped to a comfortable 9-wicket victory against Young Comrade Cricket Club in the Division A & B final of the Mumbai Cricket Association organized President Cup T20 cricket tournament, and played at the MCA cricket ground, BKC on Saturday evening.

Earlier, Matunga Gymkhana snatched a close 8-run win against Ours Cricket Club in the final for Division C & D teams. Batting first Matunga Gymkhana were bowled out for 101 in 20 overs. Bipin Waghela 43 runs and Raj Gohil 24 runs were Matunga Gymkhana’s best batsmen, while Ours CC bowler Saurabh Sharma picked 5 wickets for 28 runs. Later, Matunga Gymkhana bowlers Kunal Gawand (2/15) and Nikhil Date (2/25) claimed crucial wickets as Ours CC were skittled out for just 93 runs in 19.2 overs and to clinch a tight victory. Ours CC’s middle order batsman Aman Tiwari remained unbeaten for 38*.

Having been sent in to bat first, Young Comrade CC managed to put 127 runs for the loss of 8 wickets on the scoreboard from their quota of 20. Anish Choudhary 23 runs was the lone batter to get a bit of runs. CCI bowlers Akash Parkar (2/13), Prathamesh Dake (2/17) and Vaibhav Mali (2/29) were responsible for restricting the rivals to a low score.

In reply, CCI hardly faced any challenge and lost just one wicket as they crossed the finish line scoring 131 in just 13.3 overs. Riding on the unbeaten knocks from opener Rudra Dhanday 54 runs * (35-balls, 6x4,1x6) and Akash Anand 49 runs (29-balls, 7x4, 1x6) CCI marched towards victory and emerge champions of the inaugural President Cup tournament.

Brief scores - C & D Div: Matunga Gymkhana 101 all out, 20 overs (Bipin Waghela 43, Raj Gohil 24; Saurabh Sharma 5/28) beat Ours Cricket Club 93 all out, 19.2 overs (Aman Tiwari 38*; Kunal Gawand 2/15, Nikhil Date 2/25). Result: Matunga Gymkhana won by 8 runs

A & B Div: Young Comrade Cricket Club 127 for 8, 20 overs (Anish Choudhary 23; Akash Parkar 2/13, Prathamesh Dake 2/17, Vaibhav Mali 2/29) lost to Cricket Club of India 131 for 1, 13.3 overs (Rudra Dhanday 54* (35-balls, 6x4,1x6), Akash Anand 49* (29-balls, 7x4, 1x6; Sameet Shetty 1/23). Result: Cricket Club of India won by 9 wickets.