Mumbai: Matunga police arrest Tak-Tak gang's member in Rs 10 lakh theft

The Matunga police have arrested seven members of a tak-tak gang in connection with a theft case of Rs.10 lakh. The police have claimed to have solved another two cases from them and suspect that the gang has committed many such offenses in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai area, and elsewhere in Maharashtra.

On March 11, the gang decamped with bag carrying Rs.10 lakh after knocking at the front door of a car at Five Gardens claiming some money had fallen near the front wheel. While the car driver was busy checking what's the issue, the other gang member who was near the rear door of the car fled with the bag kept at on the rear seat.

While coming to the location, the gang members changed multiple cabs and while fleeing also used the same tactic as a reason police found it difficult to trace them. During the investigation, the police learnt that the suspects come for a lunch at a hotel where Tamil food is served in the Tilak Nagar area twice a week. The police kept a watch for five days and nabbed them as they arrived on Friday.

The police arrested total of seven members of the gang, they are identified as Mohan Ramkrushnan (43), Vinod Rajendran (42), Kumar Mudaliyaar (40), Kittu Shervai (52), Santosh Shervai (38) , Armogam Shervai (48) and Murgen Manikam (70).

All are residents of Ramjee Nagar area of Tamil Nadu.

The gang has similarly commited thefts at Khar and Vile Parle area said police.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 07:00 AM IST