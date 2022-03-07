Mumbai: 74-year-old doctor attempts suicide; rescued by Matunga police to admit him Sion hospital and save him

The Matunga police on Monday had rescued a 74-year-old senior citizen and doctor from Matunga by breaking the doors. The victim attempted suicide by taking 80 tablets of some medication. His daughter from the US informed the police, as her father sent her a letter informing the attempt. The police immediately reached the spot to rescue the man and admitted him to Sion hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The police said the victim Dr. Bharat Narandas Ruparel 74 is a resident of flat 405, Kesar Kunj, Telang Rd, Matunga. Shivani Ruparel 42, the daughter of Bharat stays in United states with her sister Nikita Ruparel and mother Dr. Rekha Ruparel. "Shivani, who is in the US, messaged us on Monday evening at 4:30 pm and informed us that her father stays alone. She received a letter from her father. When she called him up, he said he has taken 80 tablets of a certain medication to commit suicide. She requested to check the health and her father's status," said Neeta Phadke, assistant commissioner of police, Matunga Division.

Phadke claims as soon as we received the message a team comprising a police sub-inspector, Ahirrao under the guidance of Deepak Chavan, senior police inspector, Matunga police station reached the spot. "The team reached the spot to find the door locked. They broke the doors to find the senior citizens. He was immediately shifted to Sion hospital. The doctors said he is stable and us underling treatment. Almost after an hour a known relative reached the hospital, as the family is in hospital. We are investigating the matter," she added.

The police team had received a declaration note from the spot where Bharat claims that he has been depressed for many years. He claims it is all because of the attitude of his wife. "Even after saying sorry she shouted in a loud voice and that too for a long time. Not one day has passed without scolding or insulting him. I have sent the letter copy to my daughter and brother. So that action is taken against her if anything happens to me," states the declaration letter.

The police said Bharat had earlier too approached the police to file a complaint against his wife. But the team counsel them to return back happily. Meanwhile, ACP Phadke had shared her personal number with the victim's wife if there was any problem in the future. Taking a positive note of the mobile number Bharat's wife shares the mobile number of ACP with her daughter who contacts the ACP to rescue her father who was then admitted in Sion hospital.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 10:31 PM IST