Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out in Kamla Nagar, no injuries reported; rescue operations underway |

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in the slums at Kamla Nagar in Dharavi area. To douse the fire, more than ten firefighters have been dispatched. No injuries have been reported.

According to the preliminary information received, the fire was initially reported around 4.22 am and an hour later, the fire department dubbed it as a level three fire. Level III fire is a major emergency call.

Firefighting efforts are now under progress.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

