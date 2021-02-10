Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out after cylinder explosion at Yari Road in Versova

On Tuesday afternoon, a fire broke out at the ground floor of a G+4 structure at Tere Gully, Versova.

The incident took place around 2:48 pm, soon after which the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) deployed fire tankers on the spot. The fire was marked as Level 1 (L1) and the spot where the incident took place was close to the Versova Fish Market. Although there were no casualties, fire officials stated a number of shops were gutted in the incident.