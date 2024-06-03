Mumbai Masala: The Sweet Taste Of Victory |

Mumbai: The tension is truly killing. Anxiety levels in the city are peaking. Even though almost all exit polls are confidently predicting the return of the BJP, most Mumbaikars are not popping the bubbly yet because in the past exit pollsters have indeed gone wrong. They are waiting for the results to be officially declared on Tuesday.

But sweet shop owners across the metropolis appear to have immense faith in the exit polls. They have started making preparations in earnest. They have already received orders for pedas from Mahayuti 'karyakartas.' In contrast, Maha Vikas Aghadi workers appear to be adopting a waitand-watch attitude. They will place orders on Tuesday morning after watching the news channels. Interestingly it is not only pedas that will be on demand but also samosas, vada paavs, etc.

A Taste Of Bangalore

The latest addition to Mumbai's gastronomic map is Benne on 16th Road, Bandra (West). It was opened by a duo who migrated to Mumbai from Bengaluru. They were missing the vegetarian fare available back home, so they opened a small outlet to feed themselves and fellow Mumbaikars.

Benne in Kannada means butter. Some of our local restaurants like Ramashray in Matunga serve benne dosa but apparently it is not the same as what is available in the Karnataka capital. It is made of more watery batter and contains puffed rice.

Benne claims it uses 'IR 8 dosa rice, poha, fenugreek and chana dal.' The rice is a special variety. Other items on the menu includes akki roti, podi plain dosa, podi masala dosa, idli, medu vada, Mysore pak and a variety of chutneys. Also on offer are filter coffee, Horlicks and Bournvita!

Kudos To Railway Engineers, Workers

The mega blocks on Central Railway imposed for carrying out platform extension work at CST and Thane and the simultaneous re-alignment of the tracks caused a lot of inconvenience to lakhs of commuters. But they overcame difficulties in the true spirit of Mumbai. The railway engineers and mazdoors carried out the mega work with clinical precision and within a short deadline. Hundreds of workers could seen working like ants with quiet efficiency. Drone shots of the work made one proud of them. With more and more residential buildings coming up in the distant suburbs, the load on both Central and Western Railways is increasing by the day. But the state government doesnt appear to have a plan to ease the burgeoning burden on our local trains.

Tailpiece

A social media message read 'Bharatiya Janata will Party on Tuesday!'

(Compiled by S Balakrishnan)