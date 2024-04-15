Mumbai Masala: Supporting The Kids Of Gaza | Representative Image

One interesting aspect of Ramzan this year, which concluded recently, was the collection of money to feed the children of Gaza. Appeals were made from several mosques and the response was very encouraging. Children are the worst victims of armed conflict whether in Gaza, Israel, Syria or anywhere else. The Jews of Mumbai are a particularly worried lot because so many of their relatives are in Israel, which was recently targeted by Hamas and now by Iran.

Baba Ramdev's Legal Woes

The Supreme Court's threat to rip apart the Uttarakhand government has understandably stunned the legal fraternity. A division bench made this shocking observation while hearing contempt proceedings against yoga guru Baba Ramdev. But independent of the merits of the case, there is no denying the fact that he has single handedly popularised yoga like no one else. He has also created tremendous awareness among people about the adverse side effects of several allopathic drugs. Many of his products like Dantkanti toothpaste are very beneficial. No wonder several MNCs are upset with him. One can only hope that the contempt case against him reaches amicable closure soon.

Day Out At The Race Course

Traffic Police's 'Sab Chalta Hai' Attitude

One of the reasons for traffic snarls is the failure of the traffic police themselves. Take the area around Maheshwari Udyan in Matunga, for example. On Sunday evenings there is complete mayhem. Scores of cars are parked on the road with complete impunity. Even bus stops are not spared. Most of the motorists come with their families at the Udipi restaurants that dot the area. Triple parking is the norm. This creates mayhem for traffic headed towards Sion. But then, who cares. Incidentally, taxis are routinely double parked right in front of the traffic chowky opposite Sion hospital, making a mockery of the law. But for them the traffic police here adopts a sab chalta hai attitude.

Why Desi Drinks Rule The Roost

Tara Baug near Central Cinema continues to be a haunt of chaat lovers. The bhelpuris, ragada pattice, sev batata puris, dahi bhallas, et al, have retained their authentic taste. You gorge on these yummy creations and wash them down with fresh lemon sodas or kalakatta golas. The lemon sodas are ideal thirst-quenchers when the sun is relentlessly beating down your head. They are much better than branded colas, which contain high levels of sugar. Apparently, to counter this cola manufacturers came out with diet versions, but even these are packed with chemicals. Now Pepsi has introduced a 'zero sugar' cola. It remains to be seen how the market responds to it. Meanwhile, branded buttermilk cartons are simply vanishing from shelves. This is a welcome trend.

Tailpiece

Written behind a taxi: Judgement fail toh fine ya jail!

