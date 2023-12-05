Mumbai Masala: Shining A Light

Eastern Freeway | X

The Eastern Freeway is a boon to Mumbaikars, specially to those living in the eastern suburbs and Navi Mumbai. There are hardly any potholes. One can drive at 80 kilometres an hour and reach town in 20 minutes. However, there are certain areas of darkness where accidents are certain to happen if the authorities concerned don’t wake up from their deep slumber. Two stretches of the freeway in the north-bound section just before and after the tunnel are totally dark because the street lights have not been working for the past one year. Because of this there is every possibility of a major accident taking place, specially after you cross the tunnel and the road bifurcates, with two lanes heading towards Chembur and the other two towards Navi Mumbai.

A Culinary Gem In Sion

Guru Kripa Hotel in Sion is where many people head to, specially when the weather is a bit cold. Nothing like having its gajar and moong ka halwas, garam samosas, moong and mirchi pakodas, chhole batures and washing them down with thick lassi. The chaat section is a tad disappointing... no patch on Mamta Panipuriwala on the footpath opposite Matunga Station. But its malai kulfi falooda is simply heavenly... Forget your diet and drive down to Sion. If you are travelling by train then this joint is only six minutes walk from Sion station.

Lord Ayyappa More Popular Than Ever

The growing popularity of Lord Ayyappa in Mumbai metropolitan region is to be seen to be believed. Since the pilgrimage season to Sabarimala hills in Kerala has begun, thousands of people wear the sacred ‘mala’ given by their guruswany, sport black dhoties and shirts and walk barefoot. They observe strict celibacy, avoid non-vegetarian food and alcohol. The season ends on Makar Shankranti day in mid-January. Earlier mostly south Indians used to go on the pilgrimage. But of late many Maharashtrians, Gujaratis and Punjabis are going on the arduous trek to Sabarimala chanting ‘Swamiye Sharanam Ayyappa’.

Tailpiece

Happened to pass by a restaurant in Andheri (East) named ‘Hit & Run’!

(Compiled by S Balakrishnan)