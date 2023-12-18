Mumbai Masala: Kamats Legacy Opens At Nariman Point

The food scene in Nariman Point has improved marginally with the Kamats opening a branch of their Legacy restaurant at Dalamal Towers. Until recently visitors had the limited choice of going to the ever-crowded Status restaurant or the over-priced Swati Snacks. Now Legacy has entered the scene with authentic vegetarian snacks from the five southern states, including Idiyappam, Davanagere benne dose, pesarattu, thatte idli, etc, with unlimited hot rasam. Like at their Bhandup outlet, there is karuveppilai podi, milagai podi and ellu podi to be had with melted ghee. The service is quick and the ambiance comfortable. Earlier the area had Woodlands of Chennai fame and Arya Bhavan, but both downed shutters for inexplicable reasons.

A fomer legislator who still believes in public service

Most MLAs forget their voters once their term comes to an end. But not Chandrakant Gosalia, former MLA of Malad. A builder by profession, he and his architect son Ashish are continuing with social work uninterruptedly. They distribute food packets to autorickshaw drivers free of cost every day. They have also held any number of free medical camps and given medicines to the poor. They are the goto persons for any work relating to Aadhaar cards, civic issues, etc. Wish other netas and their families would emulate the Gosalias.

As leaders meet in Nagpur, staff breathe a sigh of relief

The Nagpur session of the legislature is when state government staff, including the police, based in Mumbai heave a sigh of big relief. This is because the netas are all in the second capital and hence at least for two weeks they are not there to breath down the neck of the staff. So the latter make the most of free time. However, senior bureaucrats have to be present in Nagpur to brief the mantris. The plus points are the great weather and spicy Varhadi cuisine.

A wag commented that India must be the only country where agitators pelt stones and burn public buses to be called backward!

