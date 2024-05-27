Mumbai Masala: Genius Finally Gets His Due

Madan Mohan |

During his lifetime musical genius Madan Mohan never achieved the recognition that was due to him. It was not known if he failed to satisfy the award givers or lacked marketing skills like some of his peers. But this lack of recognition is more than made up by the growing number of his fans even after his demise. This is testified by the fact that a slew of live presentations of his songs is planned to mark his 100th birth anniversary next month. And many of the shows are already booked. This shows the powerful appeal of his songs. Who can forget 'Woh chhup rahe toh...,' 'Phir wohi sham,' 'Tumhare zulf ke saye mein,' 'Bhaiyya nadharo,' 'Tumjo mil gaye ho,' etc. His deep knowledge of classical Hindustani music was reflected in many of his songs. Little wonder the late legend Lata Mangeshkar regarded her Madan bhaiyya as one of the hugely talented composers of Hindi film music.

Summer Shot

Beating the heat, cricket enthusiasts play on the road outside the General Post Office near CSMT | SALMAN ANSARI

The Mess Outside Kalyan Railway Station

Happened to visit Kalyan recently. The mess outside the railway station on the west side was something to be seen to be believed. There were hundreds of hawkers who were lording over the pavements. Garbage was strewn all over as if the municipal sweepers were on holiday. The footpaths were broken at several places making walking on them a very risky proposition. Had idli at one of the hotels and regretted having gone there. It was sticky and the sambar was sweet like kheer. Wonder why restaurateurs insult sambar by adding sugar or jaggery to it. The explanation given is that the Gujjus, who are the biggest patrons, like their sambar sweet. This is far from the truth. Give them authentic sambar and they will gulp it by the litre. In fact many of them make a beeline to hotels like Mani's near Ruia College at Matunga where they serve authentic sambar.

Musical Memories

Bhuta Niwas, a large chawl in Matunga, was in the news recently because it is being redeveloped. Tenants now living in 275 sqft to 300 sqft rooms with common toilets will now get 500 sqft self-contained homes totally free. Many years ago legendary Hindustani classical singer late Pandit CR Vyas used to stay in room number 3/4. He was then employed at ITC, Parel. He used to wake up at 4am, tune his tanpura and do his riyaz with unfailing regularity in his deep and enchanting voice. A man of utter simplicity, he trained several youngsters in the finer aspects of the priceless treasure that Hindustani classical rightly is. Pandit Vyas later relocated to Chembur but he used to fondly recall his days in Bhuta Niwas, which is located close to Kings Circle Garden, aka Maheshwari Udyan.

Tailpiece

Spotted this restaurant with an unusual name: 'Khao Aur Khilao.' How nice!

(Compiled by S Balakrishnan)