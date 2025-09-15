 Mumbai Masala: Benne Cafe, Bandra - A Disappointing Experience
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 10:13 AM IST
Mumbai Masala: Benne Cafe, Bandra - A Disappointing Experience

For many months, I have been hearing about Benne Cafe on Pali Hill, Bandra, and decided to check it out myself last Friday. Honestly, it was a big disappointment. The place has a tiny kitchen where about eight staffers turn out the dosas. There is a tiny, badly air-conditioned waiting area in which 30 people jostle for space, knocking down others' coffee and snacks since there is no seating. This place is clearly illegal since it is outside the shop line in the compulsory open space of the building. There is no firefighting equipment worth the name, and in the event of a fire, the consequences will be disastrous. Coming to the dosa, I had an unpleasant aftertaste which lingered in my mouth for quite a long. It was supposed to be Bangalore-style benne dosa. But you get better stuff elsewhere. The hype was certainly unjustified. As for the filter coffee, the less said the better.

Devotees carry an idol of Meladi Maa, queen of Asalfa in Ghatkopar, from Parel workshop ahead of Navratri festival

Hotel Prasadalay, Thane: Authentic

On a visit to Thane on Saturday, I decided to check out Hotel Prasadalay, which boasts of authentic Maharashtrian pure vegetarian “jevan” or meal. I was told that the hotel opens at 11.30 am. So, I promptly landed up at that time. There was a queue already. But luckily, I was told that tables were available at the mezzanine level. I was made to stand till the staffers finished “pooja” and “aarti” of an idol of Gajanan Maharaj. After that, I was allowed to climb up to the mezzanine floor. But still the food was not served. I was informed that the staff would eat first, and then only the "thalis" would be served to customers! How nice!

The frustration generated by these formalities was more than neutralised when the food arrived. There were “garam garam bakhris”, “puris”, “pitla”, “soya subzi”, mix vegetable curry, yummy cocktail “batata wadas”, “shrikhand”, “masale baath”, and buttermilk all in unlimited quantities. The modak with hot “thoop” or ghee poured on it, like in an abhishek, was heavenly. Puranpoli was on offer, but I declined since my stomach was bursting. Don't miss this place the next time you are in Thane.

Tailpiece: I burnt 2,000 calories. That's the last time I left brownies in the microwave. (Compiled by S Balakrishnan)

