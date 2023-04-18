Mumbai: Married couple nabbed for entering international airport on fake tickets to help relatives board flight

Mumbai international airport | File Photo

Mumbai: A married couple has been arrested for allegedly entering the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's departure premises on fake tickets. The duo said that they went past the security check – a point after which only passengers are allowed – to help their relatives board the flight. The suspects were identified as Taheri Abidin Bazarwala and Khalida Taher Bazarwala.

CISF spotted the duo

According to the Sahar police, the incident was reported in the wee hours of Monday when Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Vigilance Officer Arvind Kumar spotted the duo along with their three-year-old son wandering inside the airport in a suspicious manner. Kumar asked them to show their tickets and the couple produced tickets of Kuwait Airlines. When queried further, the couple said that they have cancelled the travel plan and were trying to exit the airport.

Though passengers are allowed to exit the airport even after going past the security checkpoint, Kumar got suspicious as the couple had no answer when they were asked about the reason for cancelling the trip. Subsequently, the officer contacted Kuwait Airlines to verify bookings of the suspects. The airlines said that no tickets had been issued in the couple's name hence confirming Kumar's doubt that the tickets were fake.

Couple got ticket from Rajasthan-based agent

Upon being questioned further, they finally revealed that they had actually got the ticket from a Rajasthan-based agent and the motive behind the forgery was to help the man's mother and his siblings in reaching the boarding gate. They were flying to Kuwait.

Based on the complaint of CISF Sub-Inspector Abhishek Yadav, a case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.