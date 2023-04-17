Mumbai: Ugandan woman held with heroin worth ₹16.80 crore at by customs at airport

Mumbai international airport | File Photo

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Mumbai Customs has arrested a 39-year-old foreign national woman and recovered 2.4 kilograms of heroin worth Rs16.80 crore from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Saturday, a customs official said.

𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗰𝗮𝘂𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗱

According to the customs, a woman, who had arrived from Entebbe Ugandan, was identified and caught on the basis of specific intelligence after which a packet containing the contraband was recovered from her.

The packet was concealed in a false cavity of a carton, said the official. Following the seizure, the passenger was arrested and was produced before the court which remanded her to ten days of judicial custody, officials added.

𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝘀 𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵 𝗰𝗮𝘂𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝘀𝗺𝘂𝗴𝗴𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗴𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗯𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗗𝘂𝗯𝗮𝗶

Earlier this month, officers of Mumbai Airport Customs had arrested a person from UAE, travelling from Dubai to Mumbai, for allegedly attempting to smuggle gold bars weighing 9000 grams valued at Rs4.62 crore. The said passenger was examined and checking of his baggage resulted in seizure of gold.

Last month, the customs officials posted at Mumbai Airport had seized over 2.1 kilograms of gold dust in wax form valued at Rs1.10 crore from an airport lounge staff. The said gold was handed over to the lounge staff in departure by two Indian nationals transiting Mumbai.