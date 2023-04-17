 Mumbai: Ugandan woman held with heroin worth ₹16.80 crore at by customs at airport
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Ugandan woman held with heroin worth ₹16.80 crore at by customs at airport

Mumbai: Ugandan woman held with heroin worth ₹16.80 crore at by customs at airport

According to the customs, a woman, who had arrived from Entebbe Ugandan, was identified and caught on the basis of specific intelligence.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai international airport | File Photo

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Mumbai Customs has arrested a 39-year-old foreign national woman and recovered 2.4 kilograms of heroin worth Rs16.80 crore from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Saturday, a customs official said.

𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗰𝗮𝘂𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗱

According to the customs, a woman, who had arrived from Entebbe Ugandan, was identified and caught on the basis of specific intelligence after which a packet containing the contraband was recovered from her.

The packet was concealed in a false cavity of a carton, said the official. Following the seizure, the passenger was arrested and was produced before the court which remanded her to ten days of judicial custody, officials added.

𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝘀 𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵 𝗰𝗮𝘂𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝘀𝗺𝘂𝗴𝗴𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗴𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗯𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗗𝘂𝗯𝗮𝗶

Earlier this month, officers of Mumbai Airport Customs had arrested a person from UAE, travelling from Dubai to Mumbai, for allegedly attempting to smuggle gold bars weighing 9000 grams valued at Rs4.62 crore. The said passenger was examined and checking of his baggage resulted in seizure of gold.

Last month, the customs officials posted at Mumbai Airport had seized over 2.1 kilograms of gold dust in wax form valued at Rs1.10 crore from an airport lounge staff. The said gold was handed over to the lounge staff in departure by two Indian nationals transiting Mumbai.

Read Also
WTO panel says India violated trade laws with customs duty on phones and ICT goods
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 'Yellow Notice can be issued to trace Nadiadwala’s kids'

Mumbai: 'Yellow Notice can be issued to trace Nadiadwala’s kids'

Mumbai: BMC moots solution for drug shortage at civic hospitals

Mumbai: BMC moots solution for drug shortage at civic hospitals

Thane: Major fire breaks out at bakery in Ulhasnagar, no casualties reported

Thane: Major fire breaks out at bakery in Ulhasnagar, no casualties reported

Mumbai: 2 held for producing fake court order to seize Juhu property

Mumbai: 2 held for producing fake court order to seize Juhu property

Mumbai: 24-year-old man held for kidnapping, raping minor

Mumbai: 24-year-old man held for kidnapping, raping minor