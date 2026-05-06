Mumbai Marina Project At Victoria Dock Likely To Begin Post-Monsoon Pending Clearance | File Pic (Representational image)

Mumbai: Work on the proposed marina project at Victoria Dock by the Mumbai Port Authority is expected to begin after the monsoon, with officials indicating that construction could start around October, subject to state environmental clearance now awaited. The State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) clearance is anticipated within the next one month, while the bid evaluation process is currently underway. The FPJ previously reported about Total five bids have been received by the MBPA.



The project, which has been under consideration for several months, was again discussed at a meeting of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA). Officials said the proposal, was sent again to MCZMA for want of increased built up area for the sewerage treatment plant part of the project.

Also Watch:





The Marina project planned across 41.5 hectares in Mumbai Harbour will include both water and land components. The development will feature 604 berths for yachts, including space for large vessels, and is aimed at boosting marine tourism, sailing activities, and waterfront recreation in the city.



Onshore infrastructure will come up on a 4.2-hectare parcel at the Victoria Dock area. This will include a terminal building, marina clubhouse, hotel, restaurant, yacht repair yard, and a multi-level car parking facility with space for around 780 vehicles. The project will also house a Namo Bharat International Sailing School, a marine sports and tourism development centre, and related commercial facilities.





According to project details, the terminal building will function on the lines of an airport, offering ticketing, security checks, customs, and immigration services for international visitors. A clubhouse with amenities such as indoor sports, spa, gymnasium, and swimming pool is also planned, along with a starred hotel to cater to tourists and yacht passengers.



The marina basin will serve as the core facility, allowing yachts ranging from 10 to 30 metres to berth, with provisions for fuel supply, electricity, water, and waste management. Floating pontoons will enable safe passenger access to vessels.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)





The site, part of the backfilled Victoria Dock, currently houses oil storage tanks and cargo sheds dating back to the pre-Independence era. These structures will be dismantled before construction begins, and the land will be de-notified from customs control to allow public access.



Officials said the project is expected to position Mumbai as an international maritime tourism hub, attracting visitors from India and abroad while generating economic activity along the waterfront.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)