Mumbai: Marathi actress in road rage fracas with drunk driver in Goregaon, booked

A Marathi film actress was allegedly molested by a drunk driver in Goregaon on Friday. Police said that the vehicles of the accused, who was in a car with his family, and the actress, were involved in a near head-on collision near a hospital in Goregaon west. When the actress tried to confront the man, he allegedly molested her by holding her hand, for which he was arrested and subsequently booked.

According to police sources, the incident occurred near a hospital in Goregaon (W), when the actress was in a car with her children and on her way home. At an intersection, another car, occupied by the accused Pritam Verma and his family, came head on. Since neither the actress nor Verma agreed to reverse, a war of words ensued, police said.