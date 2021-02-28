Mumbai: Marathi actress in road rage fracas with drunk driver in Goregaon, booked

A Marathi film actress was allegedly molested by a drunk driver in Goregaon on Friday. Police said that the vehicles of the accused, who was in a car with his family, and the actress, were involved in a near head-on collision near a hospital in Goregaon west. When the actress tried to confront the man, he allegedly molested her by holding her hand, for which he was arrested and subsequently booked.
According to police sources, the incident occurred near a hospital in Goregaon (W), when the actress was in a car with her children and on her way home. At an intersection, another car, occupied by the accused Pritam Verma and his family, came head on. Since neither the actress nor Verma agreed to reverse, a war of words ensued, police said.
A senior officer said on condition of anonymity, after the duo exchanged an initial volley of words from their respective cars, the actress got off the vehicle and headed towards Verma for a confrontation. An allegedly inebriated Verma refused to come out of the vehicle, following which the actress demanded he do so. “When Verma came out, another heated argument ensued, following which the actress attempted to slap him but was stopped when Verma held her hand. Offended by the act, the actress approached Goregaon Police and lodged a complaint of molestation against Verma,” said a senior police officer.
Based on the complaint, Verma was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for molestation (section 354), intentional insult (section 509), voluntarily causing hurt (section 323), criminal intimidation (section 506) along with section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act for drunken driving. Verma was produced in a local magistrate court and was remanded in police custody for further investigation.