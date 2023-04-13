Mumbai: Man wanted in 35-year-old case nabbed by Jogeshwari police | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 56-year-old wanted accused was arrested after 35 years by the Jogeshwari police on Thursday. He was wanted in a case for causing grievous injury to a person in the Jogeshwari area.

Without any photograph or important information on the accused, the Jogeshwari police managed to nab him following a clue of his pet name, ‘Petbali’, a nickname that he earned because of his big pot-shaped stomach, the police said.

Police lured him by faking close relative’s bad health

The police also found out that he had gone to his village recently and lured him back by faking one of his close relative’s severe health condition in Mumbai.

The accused has been identified as Chinku Badal Prasad alias Petbali Yadav from Tulsipur, Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, who was first arrested in 1989 for causing grievous injury to a person in the Jogeshwari area over some dispute.

He was arrested and was in judicial custody for 20 days, after which he was released on bail. He was supposed to appear before the court but he never turned up, hence, the court declared him absconding.

Under the recent crackdown started by all police stations in the city to open up old cases and arrest the wanted accused persons, the following case was also re-opened and a look out for the accused was started.

The police had only limited Information of him working in a sand shop years ago and no photograph of him was available with them.

According to the police, while working on the case they discovered that no one recognises him as Chinku Prasad Yadav, and since his childhood he has been popularly known as ‘Petbali’ due to his big pot-shaped stomach, after which through their network of informers, spread the message in the area.

The police got information that a person of a similar description was working in a welding shop in the Jogeshwari area but he had gone to the village at that time.

The police then spoke to some of his relatives and convinced one of them to fake an illness and call the accuse back to Mumbai. The relative agreed and the accused was informed after which he arrived back to the city. As soon as the police got this information they caught him and during interrogation, he admitted that he was Chinku Prasad and that he had committed the crime of grievously hurting a man 35 years ago.