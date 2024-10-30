 Mumbai: Mankhurd Family Duped Of ₹40.75 Lakh With Fake 'BMC Job' Promises By Alleged History-Sheeter
Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 11:49 PM IST
Representative Image

Mumbai: A Mankhurd-based family in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs has approached Trombay police, alleging that they were swindled of Rs. 40.75 lakh by Siddharth Ankush Gaikwad, an alleged history-sheeter who promised to secure jobs for two family members in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) cleaning department.

The family's primary earner, Rajesh Worlikar (55), works at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in Colaba, while his wife, Kajal (47), runs a nursery in Mankhurd. Residents of Old TIFR Colony in the Mandala locality, Kajal was introduced to Siddharth Ankush Gaikwad two years ago. A resident of Rahul Nagar in Vashi Naka, Chembur, Siddharth claimed his brother Kiran (32) worked in the BMC's cleaning or Solid Waste Management (SWM) department and had previously helped others secure jobs through unofficial channels. Seeking employment for her brother, Rajesh Salamwade (32), and niece, Neha Sahane (33), Kajal submitted their documents and paid Siddharth a total of Rs. 1.75 lakh through Google Pay in multiple instalments: Rs. 25,000, Rs. 50,000, and Rs. 1 lakh. Kajal also provided documents for her cousin, Omkar Gaurd, along with Rs. 5 lakh via online transfer. Siddharth instructed Kajal to obtain medical examination reports for all candidates, which they completed at KEM Hospital. However, he later demanded an additional Rs. 10.95 lakh to expedite the paperwork and job process, after which he allegedly disappeared.

In October 2023, Kiran unexpectedly met Kajal and her family, informing them that Siddharth had been arrested and imprisoned for a specific crime. Kiran assured them that Siddharth would be released on parole and promised to return their money, stating that the promised job opportunities would not materialise.

Two months later, Siddharth appeared at Kajal’s residence, assuring her that the promised job placements would be fulfilled without returning their money. He requested Rs. 4.3 lakh to provide the appointment letter, which the family agreed to pay. In December 2023, Siddharth issued a joining letter, instructing the candidates to report on January 30, 2024. However, after that date, he failed to provide any updates. Frustrated by the lack of communication, Kajal and her family approached the RCF police in March to file a complaint against Siddharth. At that time, Siddharth asked them to withdraw the complaint and provided cheques totaling Rs. 18 lakh, instructing them not to deposit them until he said so. Despite waiting months for an update on their money, the family decided to pursue legal action and formally lodged a complaint against Siddharth.

The Trombay police stated on Wednesday that they have not yet been able to trace the accused’s whereabouts and are actively searching for him. Siddharth has been booked for cheating and criminal breach of trust under sections of the Indian Penal Code. 

